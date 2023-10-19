Mass arrests following pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin

By Euronews

According to German police, more than 60 officers were "wounded by stones, flaming liquids and acts of rebellion."

ADVERTISEMENT

Several hundred people defied a ban on pro-Palestinian rallies and took to the streets of Berlin on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, more than 60 officers were "wounded by stones, flaming liquids and acts of rebellion." There is no information on injuries among the demonstrators.

174 people were arrested after the rally, 65 of whom are "under criminal investigation."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on the authorities on Thursday morning to prevent demonstrations that threaten to turn into anti-Semitic rallies.

Outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague, a pro-Palestinian peaceful demonstration demanded consequences for Israeli leaders.

"We wanted to let the ICC know that we support the people in Gaza, that we want that Netanyahu one day come to this court to be punished here," said law student Dima Abdalli.

A pro-Israel rally in Athens demanded "justice for the thousands of innocent people murdered" and the "immediate release of the hostages held by Hamas."

It's the first popular demonstration of support for Tel Aviv in Greece since the Hamas attack on 7 October.

In Athens, around 10,000 people also gathered in solidarity with the Palestinians.