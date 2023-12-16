The latest developments from the Israel Hamas war.

IDF to conduct four-hour 'tactical pause' in Rafah to allow aid in

The Israeli military - also known as the IDF - is set to conduct "tactical pauses" to allow for the replenishing of supplies in southern Gaza on Saturday.

That's according to the Israeli office for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

In a post on X - formerly Twitter - COGAT said the said today's "pause" would take place in the Tel al Sultan neighborhood in Rafah, between 10am and 2pm local time.

Previous such pauses have taken place in the Al Salam and Al Shabura neighbourhoods in Rafah on Wednesday and Thursday, according to posts on COGAT's account on X.

Israel mourns three hostages killed ‘by mistake’ in Gaza

Israel is mourning the death of three hostages killed "by mistake" by its own soldiers in the Gaza Strip, where the army is increasing air raids despite pressure from its American ally for more restraint.

Three Israeli hostages who were said to have been "misidentified" as a "threat" were killed by soldiers operating in Shujaiya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The victims are Yotam Haïm, a 28-year-old heavy metal drummer, Samer al-Talalqa, a 25-year-old Bedouin, and Alon Lulu Shamriz, 26, the Israeli army announced, specifying that the bodies had been repatriated to Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately regretted "an unbearable tragedy" which plunges "the entire State of Israel into mourning", while in Washington the White House spoke of a "tragic error".

Shortly after the announcement, hostage families and supporters marched with photos of captives in front of the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv to demand an immediate agreement for their release.

Hundreds of protesters marched alongside the families as they blocked main roads in the city and spilled red paint in the street - meant to symbolise the blood of hostages.

Protestors screamed "deal, now!" shouted for the release of all the hostages. The protests lasted for several hours.

An Israeli flag is covered in red paint as relatives and supporters of hostages held by Palestinian militants demonstrate outside the Israeli ministry of defence in Tel Aviv AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP

Communications blackout and spiralling hunger compound misery in Gaza Strip

A prolonged communications blackout that severed telephone and internet connections compounded the misery Saturday in the besieged Gaza Strip, where a United Nations agency said hunger levels had spiralled in recent days.

Internet and telephone lines went down on Thursday evening and were still inaccessible on Saturday morning, according to internet access advocacy group NetBlocks.org.

The situation is hampering aid deliveries and rescue efforts as Israel's war against Gaza's ruling militant group Hamas stretches into the 11th week.

The ongoing offensive has flattened much of northern Gaza and driven 85% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million from their homes. Displaced people have squeezed into shelters mainly in the south in a spiralling humanitarian crisis.

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has expressed unease over Israel’s failure to reduce civilian casualties and its plans for the future of Gaza, but the White House continues to offer wholehearted support with weapons shipments and diplomatic backing.

Palestinian media: 'Dozens killed' in Jabalia airstrikes

Palestinian media has announced that dozens of people have been killed by Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza.

The WAFA news agency said on Saturday that at least 14 Palestinians died after two houses in Jabalia city - some 4km north of Gaza city - were hit.

WAFA added that dozens more had died in a separate airstrike that hit another home in the area, while adding that a number of civilians were trapped under rubble.

It has not yet been possible to independently verify the reports but the claims come following Friday's meeting between the US and Israel, where the US put pressure on Israel to scale down its war against Hamas in the near future.

Al Jazeera condemns Israel over journalist death

An Al Jazeera journalist has been killed and another injured in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip on Friday, the Qatari-based channel reported.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the loss of our dedicated Al Jazeera cameraman, Samer Abudaqa," Mohamed Moawad, an editor at the channel, wrote.

Al Jazeera previously reported that its Gaza bureau chief, Wael Dahdouh, and Abu Daqa, were injured at a school in Khan Younes "following what is believed to be an attack by Israeli drone".

In a statment on their website, the broadcaster wrote: "Al Jazeera Media Network condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli drone attack on a Gaza school that resulted in the killing of cameraman Samer Abudaqa."

"The Network holds Israel accountable for systematically targeting and killing Al Jazeera journalists and their families."