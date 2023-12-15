Unprecedented blizzards sweep Moscow, burying the city in decades-worth of snow, causing chaos on roads and closing schools.

In what meteorologists are deeming one of the most intense snowstorms to hit Moscow in six decades, blizzards swept through Russia on Friday, leaving the capital city and major roads buried in snow.

Truck drivers faced challenging conditions with over 20 centimetres of snow and strong winds disrupting traffic.

A cyclone persisted, bringing continuous blizzards to Moscow, resulting in more than a fifth of the average December snowfall recorded within just 24 hours.

Meteorological stations across the city reported significant snow accumulation, creating a picturesque yet chaotic scene on the streets. Motorists found themselves struggling to free their cars from snow-covered parking spaces.

According to the Gismeteo weather website, Moscow's total December snowfall could potentially reach 50 cm, marking the highest recorded for that month in recent history.

A woman walks her pet after a heavy snowfall in western Moscow on December 15, 2023. ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP or licensors

Reports from Russian television indicated that schools in certain regions of European Russia were forced to close due to the heavy snowfall.

A massive 10-kilometre traffic jam emerged overnight on the M4, one of Russia's major roads, leaving motorists stranded in freezing temperatures.

As the demand for car excavation soared, the Kommersant newspaper revealed that prices in Moscow had surged to around 5,000 roubles, reflecting the challenges faced by residents in dealing with the aftermath of the unprecedented snowfall.