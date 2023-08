Hurricane Idalia came ashore in the Big Bend region of Florida on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

It arrived as a category 3 hurricane at 7.45 am with wind speeds of up to 205 km per hour.

There were still winds of 150 km per hour by the time it passed into Georgia, but it gradually weakened to the strength of a tropical storm by late on Wednesday afternoon.

Idalia passed through South and North Carolina before veering off into the Atlantic ocean early on Thursday.