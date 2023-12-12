By Euronews with AFP

Foie gras, one of the star products of Christmas, divides the French. There are those who cannot live without it and those who have stopped consuming it due to the animal abuse that its production entails.

In France, a crucial element gracing most Christmas tables is foie gras, a product widely consumed during the holiday season. However, some eyebrows are raised when the question of how ethical its production is, is asked.

While some individuals find it challenging to imagine Christmas without this culinary centrepiece, others have chosen to abstain from consuming foie gras due to concerns about the animal cruelty associated with its production.

When queried on the streets, a woman acknowledged the ethical concerns, stating, "Even though I know that ethically speaking it's not the best thing, it's hard to do without." However, another French woman took a firm stance against it, declaring, "No, it's over. Because it's torture for animals."

Interestingly, there is an alternative method of producing foie gras that doesn't involve force-feeding, and some producers have already embraced this approach. One such producer is Marcel Metzler, who successfully implemented this method with his geese and is currently engaged in a legal battle, as only force-fed animals are permitted to be labelled as foie gras, he said, "We want to work within the existing regulatory framework using a slightly different method."

Aline Meyer, another producer in Alsace, is pioneering a novel approach with around 60 of her geese. She is committed to diversifying their diet, providing multiple feedings without force-feeding. Leveraging the animals' natural migratory instinct, she allows them to overeat deliberately before embarking on journeys spanning thousands of kilometres.

Meyer stated, "I simply wanted to offer something else to my geese. I don't stuff them, and I don't intend to. I'm sure there are other ways of doing it."