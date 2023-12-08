UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has doubled down in efforts to implement his governments blocked plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda, despite deep divisions and steep financial cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has doubled down on his commitment to resurrect a contentious agreement with Rwanda, despite the dual challenges of escalating financial implications and mounting domestic pressure.

The proposed plan, aimed at transferring asylum-seekers to Rwanda, has ignited a fierce debate within the ruling Conservative Party, leaving Sunak at the epicentre of a political storm.

Financial Implications

During an impromptu press conference, Sunak asserted that he is willing to "do what is necessary" to revive the stalled asylum deal, even if it involves circumventing UK human rights laws.

Sunak is under increasing pressure to justify the staggering payment of £240 million (€ 279.9 million) to Rwanda for a blocked asylum plan, raising concerns about the financial burden and the absence of any actual implementation.

The payment, almost twice the initially disclosed £140 million (€163 million), was part of a deal struck in April 2022, wherein migrants arriving in Britain via the English Channel were intended to be sent to Rwanda for asylum processing.

Legal challenges, including a recent ruling by the U.K. Supreme Court deeming the policy illegal, have prevented any flights to Rwanda.

Despite the mounting cost and legal setbacks, Sunak remains steadfast in his commitment to the plan. The Home Office disclosed that an additional £100 million (€116 million) was paid to Rwanda in the 2023-24 financial year, with an anticipated £50 million (€58 million) to be handed over in the coming months.

Junior Immigration Minister Tom Pursglove defended the expenditure, citing the need for infrastructure to support the agreement.

"Part of that money is helpful in making sure that we can respond to the issues properly that the Supreme Court raised," explained Pursglove.

Critics, notably the opposition Liberal Democrats, denounced the expenditure as "an unforgivable waste of taxpayers’ money," intensifying the scrutiny on Sunak's leadership amidst the financial quandary.

Domestic Pressure: A Divided Conservative Party

The internal dynamics within the Conservative Party present an even greater challenge for Sunak. The proposal has become a lightning rod for discontent, with party members split into two opposing camps.

On one side, hard-line conservatives argue that Sunak's plan does not go far enough in breaking international law. On the other, centrist members express reservations about the potential violation of U.K. human rights laws.

Facing intense criticism from both ends of the spectrum, Sunak's leadership is under threat. The resignation of Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, citing the inadequacy of the government's bill, highlights the deep divisions within the party.

Jenrick's departure is emblematic of a wider struggle within the Conservative ranks over the proposed legislation.

The Balancing Act: Sunak's Dilemma

Sunak finds himself navigating a delicate balancing act, attempting to salvage a plan that is not only financially burdensome but also divisive on the home front.

The bill, scheduled for its first vote in the House of Commons, must contend with opposition from centrist lawmakers wary of breaching human rights obligations and hard-line conservatives pushing for a more robust stance.

The prime minister, acknowledging the internal strife, argues that the bill pushes the boundaries as far as the government can go.

However, with the looming threat of a vote of no confidence and a national election on the horizon, Sunak's political future hangs in the balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delicate equilibrium between financial considerations and domestic political pressures will ultimately determine the fate of this controversial asylum plan.