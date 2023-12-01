EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Watch: Etna erupts again, sending hot lava down its snowy slopes

Mount Etna erupts near Catania on Sicily, December 1st 2023
Mount Etna erupts near Catania on Sicily, December 1st 2023 Copyright Giuseppe Di Stefano/AP
By Daniel Bellamy
Mount Etna on the Italian island of Sicily erupted at dawn on Friday, creating a festive spectacle of fire and ice.

At 3,3057 metres, it's Europe's tallest volcano and has been constantly active in the past ten years.

But no one has been injured and no one is in danger.

Volcanologists have described the activity on Etna in recent days as a succession of Strombolian eruptions - which are moderately explosive but short eruptions named after the volcano on the nearby island of Stromboli.

Watch Euronews' report in the video player above to learn more.

