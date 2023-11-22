By Euronews

This small Norwegian town lies right on the Russian border, and Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is having repercussions on its inhabitants.

Some 400 Russians who live in Kirkenes are divided between supporters and critics of the Kremlin.

"One of my best friends considers me a nearly enemy now because I’m not supporting what my home country is doing," says Ludmilla Wille, a souvenir merchant.

Sanctions are also affecting the town’s economy. There have been fewer and fewer tourists to the town since the war began.

And its dockyard, which used to repair Russian fishing vessels, has lost its customers.

