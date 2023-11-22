EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Watch: Russians living in this Norwegian town divided over Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

A sign indicating the Storskog border crossing between Russia and Norway
A sign indicating the Storskog border crossing between Russia and Norway Copyright AP Photo
By Euronews
This small Norwegian town lies right on the Russian border, and Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is having repercussions on its inhabitants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 400 Russians who live in Kirkenes are divided between supporters and critics of the Kremlin.

"One of my best friends considers me a nearly enemy now because I’m not supporting what my home country is doing," says Ludmilla Wille, a souvenir merchant. 

Sanctions are also affecting the town’s economy. There have been fewer and fewer tourists to the town since the war began.

And its dockyard, which used to repair Russian fishing vessels, has lost its customers.

Watch Euronews' report in the video player above to learn more.

