By Shona Murray

The family of 9-year-old Emily Hand initially thought she had been killed by Hamas in the attack on 7 October, but later found out she was kidnapped and being held hostage in Gaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

A nine-year-old Irish-Israel girl, kidnapped by Hamas during a deadly attack on southern Israel on 7 October, is on a list of hostages to be released from Gaza.

Israeli sources tell Euronews that it's possible Emily Hand will be released as early as Thursday, as part of the first group of hostages in a new deal agreed by all sides.

The group will reportedly include kidnapped Israeli women and children first, ahead of any other hostages.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has agreed to release 150 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons, in return for fifty hostages and a days-long ceasefire between the two sides.

It is hoped that more hostages will be released if the ceasefire continues beyond the initial period.

During the pause in fighting, humanitarian aid is expected to enter Gaza, including more fuel.

Emily Hand turned 9 last Friday, while kidnapped by Hamas.

Her family initially believed she had been murdered during the Hamas massacre on the kibbutz where she was staying with a friend, but were later informed by authorities that she was alive and had been taken to Gaza.