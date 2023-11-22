Israel and Hamas agree to four-day ceasefire and hostage release

By Euronews with AFP

Anticipation had been building for days that an agreement between the warring parties was close.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel green-lit a deal on Wednesday to release some hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a four-day truce in Gaza.

The agreement offers respite from weeks of savage war, though both parties have vowed to resume fighting as soon it expires.

Israel's "government approved the outline of the first stage of an agreement under which at least 50 hostages - women and children - will be released for four days during which there will be a lull in the fighting," according to a press release sent to AFP by Israel.

The hostage deal is "the right decision", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday evening ahead of a cabinet meeting.

On Wednesday morning, the EU said it "welcomes" the truce in Gaza, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calling for a "humanitarian boost".

Around 240 people, from Israel and overseas, were kidnapped during Hamas' bloody attack on 7 October.

The Israeli government has been under significant pressure to bring them home, with the Palestinian militant group claiming in late October that 50 hostages had been killed in Israeli airstrikes. Euronews cannot independently verify this figure.

A pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas

Hamas welcomed the “humanitarian truce”, saying “provisions of this agreement were formulated in accordance with the vision of the resistance.”

After statements from the Israeli government and Hamas, Qatar - which has been a central mediator in talks - confirmed a deal on a "humanitarian pause" in the Gaza Strip has been struck.

“The start of this pause will be announced in the next 24 hours and will last four days, with the possibility of extension,” the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared on X.

It welcomed the “success” of its joint mediation with Egypt and the United States.

Qatar, along with Cario and Washington, has strived for weeks to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for freeing Palestinian prisoners and cessation of the violence.

The temporary ceasefire does not mean the end of the war, warned Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday evening.

He said he wanted a “full force” resumption of military operations after the truce in order to “undo” Hamas and "create the necessary conditions to bring home other hostages."

“The Israeli government, Israeli army and security forces will continue the war to return all hostages, eliminate Hamas and ensure that there is no further threat to the State of Israel from Gaza,” the government also confirmed after its vote.

“We confirm that our hands will remain on the trigger and that our triumphant battalions will remain on the lookout,” said Hamas.

A wounded Palestinian child is carried into the Nasser Hospital following an Israeli bombardment on Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Mohammed Dahman/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

How many hostages will be released?

The US expects "more than 50" hostages will be released by Hamas, a senior White House official said, detailing that three Americans were among those to be freed.

US President Joe Biden said he was “extraordinarily satisfied”. Russia also welcomed the deal. “This is exactly what Russia called for from the start of the escalation of the conflict,” underlined its foreign affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior Hamas official told AFP he expected "a first exchange of 10 hostages for 30 prisoners to be carried out on Thursday" and that the "truce could be extended".

If the 50 hostages were freed, the Israeli government suggested the release of ten more would lead to an additional day of pause.

International organisations and many foreign capitals are increasing their calls for a ceasefire amid a catastrophic humanitarian situation in the small besieged enclave.

Israeli strikes have destroyed entire neighbourhoods, devastated the health system and displaced vast swaths of the population, around half of whom are children.

More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed during the Israeli offensive, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. It does not differentiate between civilians and militants, though some two-thirds of the dead have been identified as women and minors.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 1,200 people were killed when several thousand Hamas militants burst across the border into southern Israel on 7 October.