Watch: Relatives of Israeli hostages condemn the delay of loved ones' release

Israel said a four-day truce with Gaza and hostage swap will not start until at least Friday, delaying a breakthrough deal to pause the brutal war with Hamas.

Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi indicated the phased release of at least 50 hostages in return for 150 Palestinian prisoners would still go ahead but not on Thursday as expected.

The delay is another blow to families desperate to see their loved ones return home, and to two million-plus Gazans praying for an end to 47 days of war and deprivation.

Watch Euronews' report in the video player above to learn more.