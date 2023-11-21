EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Ukraine war in maps: Helsinki accuses Moscow of letting migrants through to the Finnish border

Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina
Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina Copyright Euronews
By Euronews
Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina reports on the war in Ukraine as Helsinki accuses Moscow of letting migrants through to the Finnish border.

Russia appears to be employing a type of hybrid warfare tactic on the Finnish border by allegedly helping asylum seekers enter the European Union member state. 

According to the Institute for the Study of War, "Russia’s apparent hybrid warfare tactic on the Russian-Finnish border is similar to Russia’s and Belarus’ creation of a migrant crisis on the Polish border in 2021 and is likely similarly aimed at destabilising NATO." 

Earlier this month. Finnish authorities closed four checkpoints on the southeastern border with Russia after the Finnish Border Guard reported hundreds of asylum seekers, many of them from Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, and Syria, had arrived since September 2023.

