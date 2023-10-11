EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
War in Ukraine: How Russia could use the Israel-Hamas war for its benefit

Euronews' Sasha Vakulina reporting on the latest situation in Ukraine.
By Euronews
Russia could use the Israel-Hamas war to push some of its narrative, including that Western support for Ukraine will decline, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Russia appears to be exploiting the Israel-Hamas war by promoting different narratives regarding the impact of Saturday's assault on the war in Ukraine, according to the Institute for the Study of War - namely, that Western support for Ukraine will decline.

The think tank added that Iran could use the Israel-Hamas war to advance one or more of its strategic objectives, including Tehran's nuclear programme, developing the Syrian defence industry, arms transfers with Russia and expelling the US from Syria. 

The UK defence ministry has also reported that Russia’s partnership with Iran has strengthened in recent years, accelerated in part by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Watch Sasha Vakulina's full report in the video player above.

