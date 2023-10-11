By Euronews

Russia could use the Israel-Hamas war to push some of its narrative, including that Western support for Ukraine will decline, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

The think tank added that Iran could use the Israel-Hamas war to advance one or more of its strategic objectives, including Tehran's nuclear programme, developing the Syrian defence industry, arms transfers with Russia and expelling the US from Syria.

The UK defence ministry has also reported that Russia’s partnership with Iran has strengthened in recent years, accelerated in part by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

