Budapest prepares for its 150th birthday with major clean-up campaign

By Euronews

Budapest's mayor, Gergely Karácsony, has rallied the city's residents to help make the Hungarian capital clean for its 150th birthday celebration.

Budapest is preparing for its 150th anniversary with a big cleanup. On Sunday, hundreds of maintenance workers and civilians swept the streets of the Hungarian capital clean and picked up litter.

The city's rich history dates back almost two thousand years. The 150th anniversary marks the unification of its three historical parts, Buda, Pest and Óbuda.

According to the mayor, Gergely Karácsony, all of Budapest's residents are responsible for keeping their city clean: "On the occasion of the birthday we clean the city, not only to make it clean for that day, but also to make it clean for other days.

"Public cleanliness is a common cause, and we want to raise awareness that we have a common responsibility to keep the city clean at all times" he added.

Civic groups, businesses, district councils and other organisations were welcomed to join the initiative throughout the city.

Budapest's birthday celebration begins on Friday, 17 November and will last three days.