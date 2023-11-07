By Sasha Vakulina

Russia claims to have foiled Ukrainian drone attacks on Tuesday, but pictures of a damaged corvette from an earlier hit have been accurately geolocated.

The Russian defence ministry reported that its forces foiled an attempted Ukrainian drone attack Tuesday morning, shooting down drones over the Black Sea and the annexed Crimea.

But the Washington-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of War, and analysis released by the UK’s Ministry of Defence, suggests long-range attacks by Ukraine are having a significant impact on Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

The ISW says geolocated footage from 4 November shows damage to the Russian Askold missile carrier, a Karakurt-class corvette only launched in 2021.

The UK’s analysts say longer-range strikes against Russian shipbuilding infrastructure in Crimea may force Moscow to move the facilities further to the east away from the frontline.

This could potentially delay the delivery of new vessels and repairs to any ships damaged in action.

