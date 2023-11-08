EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Ukraine War: Russian sources claim Ukrainian forces continue larger-than-usual ground operations

Ukraine maps
By Euronews Digital, Sasha Vakulina
The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to be a source of global concern, with recent events indicating shifts in the dynamics on both sides.

Russian sources claim that Ukrainian forces are continuing larger-than-usual ground operations on the east bank of Kherson with a light infantry grouping of roughly battalion size. 

In the meantime, Ukrainian forces have reportedly shifted a limited number of armoured vehicles to the eastern bank of Kherson Oblast and are conducting larger ground operations with a battalion-sized light infantry unit.

Kherson Russia's invasion of Ukraine Ukraine war