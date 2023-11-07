EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Acting PM Pedro's promise to Catalonia sparks riots in Madrid

Police charge against far-right protesters as smoke flares are set off outside the Spanish Socialist party headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Monday Nov. 6, 2023.
By Jaime Velazquez
Socialist acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez offers an amnesty for those involved in Catalonia's 2017 independence bid as he tries to forge an alliance that will allow him to form a government.

In Madrid, protesters clashed with riot police over a potential amnesty for those involved in Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid. The protests took place outside the headquarters of the ruling Socialist Party, with crowds holding banners and chanting. 

The amnesty has sparked a political controversy, with conservative opponents accusing acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez of undermining the rule of law for personal gain. Spanish police used batons to charge against protesters, some of whom were using fire flares. 

The clashes resulted in chaotic scenes, with people running and rubbish bins being thrown into the streets. 

Approximately 4,000 people, including the leader of the Spanish far-right party Vox, participated in the protest. At least one person was arrested, and tear gas was reportedly used by some protesters.

You can watch a full report from Jaime Velazquez in the video player above.

