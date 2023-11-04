EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Ursula von der Leyen makes unannounced visit to Kyiv - her sixth visit since Russia's invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv, Ukraine, in May 2023.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv, Ukraine, in May 2023. Copyright Efrem Lukatsky/AP
By Euronews with wires
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Saturday. This is her sixth visit to Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

The European Commission president's visit comes ahead of a report next week that will detail Ukraine's progress in its bid to join the EU.

"The EU’s financial support to rebuild Ukraine as a modern, prosperous democracy," she wrote on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter. 

"And how we will continue to make Russia pay for its war of aggression."

More to come.

euronews European Union Volodymyr Zelenskyy EU Policy Ursula von der Leyen Russia's war in Ukraine