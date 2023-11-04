By Euronews with wires

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Saturday. This is her sixth visit to Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The European Commission president's visit comes ahead of a report next week that will detail Ukraine's progress in its bid to join the EU.

"The EU’s financial support to rebuild Ukraine as a modern, prosperous democracy," she wrote on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"And how we will continue to make Russia pay for its war of aggression."

More to come.