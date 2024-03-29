Zelenskyy tells MEP delegation that EU solidarity is vital for morale

The Ukrainian prime minister made the comments to a group of MEPs from the liberal Renew Europe group, of which his own party is a member.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-day visit came in the run up to the EU election in June where the far-right, who are mainly less supportive of Ukraine and less opposed to Russia, are expected to make big gains.

"It's an important signal for our men, our women, our children that we are part of Europe and Europe knows that we are this defending shield for our common values," Volodymr Zelenskyy said.

He also stressed Ukraine's urgent need for more weapons and ammunition to the delegation.

Hours after the visit, Renew Europe's president Valerie Hayer urged the EU to expose any MEPs, or any candidates, who have accepted money from either Russia or its proxies.

In a letter to Roberta Metsola, the president of the European Parliament, she wrote:

"I write to express the Renew Europe Group’s grave concerns about reports, confirmed by Polish, Czech and Belgian security services and by the Prime ministers of Belgium and the Czech Republic, that Members of this House and candidates in the forthcoming European elections have been paid by the Russia Government or its proxies to disseminate propaganda in the European Parliament and beyond. This is clear attack on our European way of life, our Parliament and its democratic mandate by a foreign power."