Firefighters in Valencia battled a wildfire overnight. Hundreds of people were evacuated and some 1,400 hectares of land were destroyed by the raging flames.

More than 600 people have been evacuated from their homes in Valencia, Spain. This comes after an out-of-control fire burnt through some 1,400 hectares of forest.

A sleepless night for firefighters as the inferno affected several villages and towns, including the municipality of la Vall d'Albaida, where at least one house burnt down.

The flames even reached the border of the province of Alicante. According to the local authorities, the fire started "with a small outbreak" but the strong winds and recent draughts in the region caused it to spread rapidly.