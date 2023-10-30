EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
McDonald's revenue jumps 14% as Big Macs lure diners despite higher prices

This photo shows a McDonald's restaurant in Ridgeland, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.
This photo shows a McDonald's restaurant in Ridgeland, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Copyright Rogelio V Solis/AP
By AP
McDonald's reported better-than-expected sales in the third quarter as popular promotions brought in customers despite higher US prices.

Global same-store sales — or sales at locations open at least a year — rose 8.8% in the July-September period, the burger giant said on Monday. That was ahead of Wall Street's forecast of an 8% increase, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

In the US, same-store sales rose 8.1%. Price increases have weighed on customers. In July, McDonald's said customers with annual incomes of $45,000 (€42,000) or lower are spending less on each order. 

But the company also said it was seeing more higher-income customers in its stores, those going to McDonald's now, rather than spending money at sit-down restaurants.

McDonald's raised prices on some menu items in the US, but it also drew customers with promotions like a 50-cent double cheeseburger on National Cheeseburger Day in September. 

In the UK, the company offered discounts throughout August, including 60% off Big Macs or Chicken McNuggets.

McDonald's revenue rose 14% to $6.69 billion, ahead of the $6.56 billion Wall Street forecast. McDonald's net income — which included a $26 million charge for a restructuring announced last spring — rose 17% to $2.3 billion.

The Chicago company earned $3.17 per share for the quarter, also beating Wall Street's forecast of $3.00.

Shares rose almost 3% before the opening bell on Monday.

