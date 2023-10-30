Israeli and Palestinian restaurant owners in Berlin unite despite war

By Euronews

Euronews speaks with the owners of Kanaan restaurant in Berlin who are on a mission to promote unity and peace in the face of the Israel-Hamas war.

Kanaan restaurant in Berlin's upmarket Prenzlauer Berg district is the brainchild of Israeli entrepreneur Oz Ben David and Palestinian arab Jalil Dabit.

Together, the owners of this Middle Eastern eatery are on a mission to promote unity and peace in the face of the conflict in Israel and Gaza.

The restaurant initially closed its doors following the recent Hamas attacks in southern Israel but once the owners realised that other Israeli businesses were doing the same over fears of anti-Semitic attacks, they decided to reopen and take a stand.

"Building those bridges between each other, looking for the common thing that we share with each other, if those places are shutting down, then terror will win," explained Oz Ben David, "We need to show and be something different".

Oz said he and co-owner Jalil Dabit started the restaurant to defy beliefs that it wouldn’t be possible for people with differing identities to work together.

The restaurant has grown from strength to strength and employs people reflecting Berlin’s diversity - Syrians, Egyptians, refugees from the Middle East and Africa as well as members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Even though we are in the middle of a war, I cannot hate my partner because we’ve been working together for nine years and we are doing this stuff together, amazing things. So, when people are working together, it makes them closer,” said co-owner Jalil Dabit.

To watch Kristina's full report click on the video in the media player above.