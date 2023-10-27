By Euronews

Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina reports on the latest situation in Ukraine as Kyiv says Russian forces have suffered heavy losses.

Around 5,000 Russian personnel have been killed or wounded near Avdiivka and Marinka since 10 October, according to the Ukrainian Southern Tavriisk Group of Forces Spokesperson Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun.

He added that some 400 armoured vehicles have been destroyed in the region.

Russia has not confirmed or denied that claim.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, "satellite imagery has confirmed that the Russian military has lost at least 109 military vehicles, primarily armoured fighting vehicles and tanks, near Avdiivika between October 10 and 20."

