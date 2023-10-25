Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam day two: returning to form

By Euronews with IJF

The second day of competition at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam ended in style with the titles flying away to Beauchemin-Pinard, Ahadov, Taimazova and Karapetyan.

One of the top destinations on the Judo Calendar, the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, saw the second day of electrifying judo take place.

Canadian powerhouse Beauchemin-Pinard, captured gold at -63kg with a jaw-dropping bit of action! A moment of pure brilliance that lit up the arena in Abu Dhabi.

“The technique I did was ura-nage. So when she arrived to attack, I took her half-way. It came all from my legs, I’m like able to lift her and turn in the air. So yeah it’s a massive technique and I don’t do it often, but when it works it’s a big Ippon,” said Beauchemin-Pinard.

Beauchemin-Pinard, calm from warm-up to rostrum. IJF

Max-Hervé George, CEO of Icona Capital awarded Canada’s second Gold of the tournament.

Uzbek danger-man Ahadov came to prove a point after taking bronze last year, and a spectacular final saw him defeat Kosovo’s Gjakova to give him his first grand slam title.

Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia, Otabek Umarov awarded the medals.

“I feel very relaxed here in Abu Dhabi as if I was in Uzbekistan, at home. I love Abu Dhabi. Last year I won bronze here and now my first Grand Slam gold. Hopefully at upcoming events and at the Olympics I will win gold and defend the honour of Uzbekistan,” said Ahadov.

At -70kg Madina Taimazova took a strong victory over Sweden’s rising star Ida Eriksson.

CEDCO Hungary Chairman Michael Michaely awarded the medals.

What a final it was at -81kg with David Karapetyan taking on dutch Dynamo Frank De Wit, both athletes flew through the air as Karapetyan got the decisive score. Expert judo on display.

UAE Judo Federation President Mohammed Bin Thaaloob Alderei awarded the medals

The UAE took home a bronze medal for Nugzari Tatalashvili, bringing joy to everyone in attendance, with the President of the UAE Judo Federation leading the celebrations.