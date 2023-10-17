At least 500 killed in Gaza City hospital blast

By Euronews

If confirmed, the attack on the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City would be by far the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip says at least 500 people have been killed in an explosion that it says was caused by an Israeli airstrike.

The Israeli military says it is looking into the report.

Hundreds of people were seeking shelter at the al-Ahli Hospital at the time of the blast.

Photos sent to The Associated Press showed fire engulfing the hospital halls, shattered glass and body parts scattered across the area.

