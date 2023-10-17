By Euronews

Euronews visits what is believed to be the oldest lakeside settlement in Europe.

In the waters of Lake Ohrid near the Albania and North Macedonia border, archaeologists have found wooden stakes that they believe are the oldest remains of a lakeside human settlement in Europe.

According to Froseda Tola, an archaeologist working on the site, the stakes date back to the early Neolithic period around 5,800 BC.

Some of the samples are now being analysed at Oxford University and are expected to provide meaningful answers about how people lived 8,000 years ago in Europe.

