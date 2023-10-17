EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

Archaeologists find remains of oldest lakeside settlement in Europe

A diver searching for archaeological material.
A diver searching for archaeological material. Copyright AFP
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Euronews visits what is believed to be the oldest lakeside settlement in Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the waters of Lake Ohrid near the Albania and North Macedonia border, archaeologists have found wooden stakes that they believe are the oldest remains of a lakeside human settlement in Europe. 

According to Froseda Tola, an archaeologist working on the site, the stakes date back to the early Neolithic period around 5,800 BC.  

Some of the samples are now being analysed at Oxford University and are expected to provide meaningful answers about how people lived 8,000 years ago in Europe. 

Watch Euronews' report in the video player above.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Archaeology students uncover long-lost pre-Hispanic mural in Peru

Why Britain should want to return the Parthenon Marbles, argued by a professor of Aegean archaeology

Qatar’s history: a rich past of heritage and archaeology

Archaeology History Europe