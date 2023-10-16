09:51

'Not enough body bags for the dead in Gaza' - UNRWA

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has issued its latest situation report on the impact of the violence in Gaza, detailing a devastating toll on civilians.

UNRWA said more than one million people - almost half the total population of Gaza - have been displaced, amid heavy Israeli bombardment.

Nearly 400,000 of whom are in UNRWA facilities.

This number is "much exceeding our capacity to assist in any meaningful way, including with space in our shelters, food, water or psychological support," it noted.

An unknown number of internally displaced people (IDPs) were sheltering in UNRWA premises in northern Gaza, despite the Israeli military's evacuation order, the UN agency said.

UNRWA said it is "no longer able to assist or protect" them and did not know how many IDPs had remained in their 127 buildings in north Gaza and Gaza City, two areas subject to Israel's likely military invasion.

"People across Gaza have severely limited access to clean drinking water," it reported, expressing serious concerns that waterborne diseases could rise as people were consuming brackish water from agricultural wells.

UNRWA said the number of people killed in the besieged Palestinian enclave was increasing.

"There are not enough body bags for the dead in Gaza," it added.