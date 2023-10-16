Follow our live coverage on day ten of the Israel Hamas war.
Summary
- Egypt could open its border crossing with Gaza to allow in aid
- More than 1,000 Palestinians are missing under the rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli airstrikes, with nearly 2,700 killed already
- US President Joe Biden has warned Israel occupying Gaza would be a "big mistake"
- Around one million people have been displaced in Gaza, according to aid agencies
- Israel is massing its forces on the border in preparation for a ground invasion
- More than 1,400 people were killed in Israel when Hamas fighters attacked civilians and soldiers just over a week ago
In brief: The Rafah crossing
Much attention is currently focusing on whether the Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza will reopen or not. But what is it? And why does it matter?
- The Rafah crossing is located on the Gaza-Egypt border
- It is the only crossing point between Gaza and Egypt
- The Rafah crossing is currently closed, meaning people in Gaza cannot flee the fighting and humanitarian assistance cannot enter the strip from Egypt
- It has been closed during previous Israeli bombardments such as in 2008, 2014 and 2021
- The crossing is controlled by the Egyptian government, under an agreement signed in 2007 with Israel
- In 1948, Gaza was occupied by Egypt and the border did not exist
- During the Six-Day War in 1967, Israel took the Gaza Strip from Egypt and conquered the Sinai Peninsula (the part of Egypt which borders Gaza)
- Israel and Egypt struck a peace deal in 1979 which returned the Sinai to Egypt and reestablished the border
- Control of the Rafah crossing was handed back to Egypt in 2005, when Israel withdrew from Gaza
'Not enough body bags for the dead in Gaza' - UNRWA
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has issued its latest situation report on the impact of the violence in Gaza, detailing a devastating toll on civilians.
UNRWA said more than one million people - almost half the total population of Gaza - have been displaced, amid heavy Israeli bombardment.
Nearly 400,000 of whom are in UNRWA facilities.
This number is "much exceeding our capacity to assist in any meaningful way, including with space in our shelters, food, water or psychological support," it noted.
An unknown number of internally displaced people (IDPs) were sheltering in UNRWA premises in northern Gaza, despite the Israeli military's evacuation order, the UN agency said.
UNRWA said it is "no longer able to assist or protect" them and did not know how many IDPs had remained in their 127 buildings in north Gaza and Gaza City, two areas subject to Israel's likely military invasion.
"People across Gaza have severely limited access to clean drinking water," it reported, expressing serious concerns that waterborne diseases could rise as people were consuming brackish water from agricultural wells.
UNRWA said the number of people killed in the besieged Palestinian enclave was increasing.
"There are not enough body bags for the dead in Gaza," it added.
Photos: War takes toll on Palestinian emergency responders
Israel contradicts southern Gaza truce
The Israeli PM's office has appeared to deny reports of a ceasefire in southern Gaza, less than an hour after Egyptian security sources told reporters a truce had been agreed to coincide with the reopening of the Rafah border crossing.
"There is currently no truce and humanitarian aid in Gaza in exchange for getting foreigners out," a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office read.
Ceasefire agreed in southern Gaza
The US, Israel and Egypt have agreed to a ceasefire in southern Gaza to coincide with the reopening of the Rafah border crossing, two Egyptian security sources have told reporters.
The ceasefire is reportedly expected to begin now, following claims the Egyptian-controlled crossing would reopen at the same time.
Israel to evacuate near northern border
Israel says it will start the evacuation of residents in 28 villages up to 2km from its border in the north with Lebanon.
It follows intensifying fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah since the start of the conflict in Palestine a week ago.
At least one Israeli soldier died and three were wounded on Sunday, following repeated attacks by the Lebanese group at a military post in northern Israel.
In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces and the ministry of defence said the plan had been approved by Defence Secretary Yoav Gallant.
Residents of the evacuated villages will be moved to state-subsidised guest houses.
Border crossing set to reopen, Blinken says
The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza will reopen to allow humanitarian aid in, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said,
“Rafah will be reopened. We’re putting in place with the United Nations, with Egypt, with Israel, with others, a mechanism by which to get the assistance in and to get it to people who need it,” he said
Blinken made the comments after a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday but did not give further details.
US media have reported that the crossing will reopen at 9 a.m. local time on Monday for several hours. Aid convoys are already queueing to get in. Some dual nationals and foreign passport holders are also expected to be evacuated via the crossing.