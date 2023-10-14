12:45

Israel recommends that northern Gaza population 'do not delay' evacuation

The Israeli army has recommended to the population of Gaza City "not to delay" in evacuating their homes and moving towards the south of the territory before the launch of a military offensive.

Reports say that roads in the north are already congested.

There is a “slot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.” on Saturday, army spokesperson Richard Hecht told reporters, without specifying a deadline.

“We know this is going to take time, but we recommend that people should not wait,” he added.

(AFP)