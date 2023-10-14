All the latest updates from the ongoing Israel Hamas conflict.
Summary
Israel has instructed all 1.1 million Palestinians in north Gaza to leave, including those in hospitals. That figure is around half the strip's population
The UN warns Israel's evacuation plan would have "devastating humanitarian consequences"
At least 2,215 Palestinians, including 724 children, have been killed and thousands more wounded in Israeli air attacks on Gaza
The number of people killed in Israel has reached over 1,300, with more than 3,400 wounded
Gaza hospitals are reportedly overwhelmed - and say 60% of casualties women and children
Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions in its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns this is 'just the beginning'
Israel recommends that northern Gaza population 'do not delay' evacuation
The Israeli army has recommended to the population of Gaza City "not to delay" in evacuating their homes and moving towards the south of the territory before the launch of a military offensive.
Reports say that roads in the north are already congested.
There is a “slot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.” on Saturday, army spokesperson Richard Hecht told reporters, without specifying a deadline.
“We know this is going to take time, but we recommend that people should not wait,” he added.
(AFP)
Israel says it hit militants trying to cross from Lebanon
The Israeli army said Saturday that it had struck militants trying to infiltrate Israel from Lebanon.
The Israel Defence Forces released infra-red footage on Friday showing what they say are the strikes on militants attempting to cross the Israel border from Lebanon. It was not clear which group the alleged militants belonged to. On Friday, Hezbollah said its fighters fired several rockets at four Israeli positions along the border and the Israeli army said it had attacked Hezbollah targets with drone strikes.
“The Lebanese government bears responsibility for every attack launched from Lebanon towards our sovereignty. Anyone who tries to cross the border into our lands will be killed,” the Israeli military’s Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
(AP)
Agreement reached to allow foreigners to leave Gaza amid mass Palestinian evacuation from north
Egypt, Israel and the United States have agreed to allow foreigners in Gaza to pass through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, a senior Egyptian official says.
The official said Saturday that Israel has agreed to refrain from striking areas the foreigners would pass through on their way out of the besieged Palestinian territory. He said Qatar also was involved in the negotiations and the participants received also approval from the Palestinian militant groups, Hamas and Islamic Jihad.
A second official at the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing point said they received “instructions” to reopen it on Saturday afternoon for foreigners coming from Gaza.
The first official said negotiations were still underway to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza through the crossing point.
Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.
(AP)
IDF name Hamas commander they have ‘eliminated’
Israel’s military (IDF) have announced that Hamas commander Ali Qadi, who led the October 7 attacks on Israel, has been “eliminated".
Taking to X - formerly Twitter - the IDF warned: "all Hamas terrorists will meet the same fate".
Ali Qadi led the inhumane, barbaric October 7 massacre of civilians in Israel.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 14, 2023
We just eliminated him.
All Hamas terrorists will meet the same fate.
‘A matter of life and death’ in Gaza as water runs out - UNRWA
The UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) has announced that more than two million people are at risk in Gaza as water supplies run out.
“It has become a matter of life and death. It is a must; fuel needs to be delivered now into Gaza to make water available for 2 million people,” Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General said in a statement.
“Clean water is running out in Gaza, after its water plant and public water networks stopped working. People are now forced to use dirty water from wells, increasing risks of waterborne diseases”, he added.
The urgent appeal comes following the Israeli government's decision to cut off water, food and fuel from the besieged enclave.
Gaza has had no electricity since Wednesday, which has had a knock-on effect on the water supply.
“We need to truck fuel into Gaza now. Fuel is the only way for people to have safe drinking water. If not, people will start dying of severe dehydration, among them young children, the elderly and women. Water is now the last remaining lifeline. I appeal for the siege on humanitarian assistance to be lifted now,” Lazzarini added in the statement.
Israel claims to have killed Hamas leader who carried out October 7 attack - military spokesperson
A leader of the Islamist movement Hamas who led the bloody attack on Israel on October 7 was killed by the Israeli army, an Israeli military spokesperson claimed on Saturday.
"A commander of Hamas' Nukhba ("elite" in Arabic) unit, which led the attack on Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip last weekend, was killed in an airstrike," the statement revealed.
(AFP)
Israel and Egypt agree to let Americans out of Gaza
Israel and Egypt have given the green light to let the Americans leave the Gaza Strip on Saturday through the Rafah crossing point, an American official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
These two partners of the United States agreed to leave the only crossing point between Gaza and Egypt "open from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (09:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. GMT)", said an official accompanying Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ryad.
(AFP)
Russian diplomat hopes to meet Hamas next week for talks on hostage release
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Kremlin envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov hopes to meet representatives of the Palestinian group Hamas in Qatar next week, the Russian news agency Ria Novosti reported on Saturday.
Bogdanov told the agency that he "does not rule out" a meeting with Hamas, adding: "if they are willing, we are always in favor of contacts, especially in the current situation, (the meeting) would be useful in resolving practical issues, including the release of hostages."
(AFP)
Iran’s foreign minister warns Israel from Beirut it could suffer ‘a huge earthquake’
Iran’s foreign minister has called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, warning that the war might expand to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the battle, and that would make Israel suffer “a huge earthquake”.
Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in Beirut that Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has taken all the scenarios of a war into consideration and Israel should stop its attacks on Gaza as soon as possible.