Watch: Israel’s Iron Dome intercepts rockets launched from Gaza

Euronews' Thimi Samarxhiu reports from Ashkelon as Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets fired from Gaza.

Israel is one of the best-armed nations in the wider Middle East. An example of this is its Iron Dome air defence system, known globally for being one of the best defences against missiles and rockets.

In one weekend in 2022, the system intercepted 97% of missiles fired towards Israel, according to the country's Defense Ministry. Euronews' Thimi Samarxhiu saw the dome in action while in Ashkelon in southern Israel.

He reported that the city was almost completely empty, except for military personnel and the police.

