By Euronews with AFP

The incident took place in a school in Arras, a town in northeast France near Lille. France's interior minister says the attacker has been arrested by police.

French authorities have opened anti-terror investigations after one person was killed and two others seriously injured in a knife attack at a school in the northeast town of Arras.

Local police say a man armed with a knife killed a teacher and left two other people wounded in a high school in the town of almost 41,000 people on Friday morning. The attacker has since been arrested.

The incident took place at the Gambetta high school, which is located in the town centre, and police say the attacker shouted "Allah Akbar" - God is great in Arabic.

No high school student was injured, but a security guard and a teacher were gravely wounded after suffering several stab wounds.

Students and staff were locked in the building as a security precaution.

"A police operation took place this morning in Arras at the Gambetta school campus. The perpetrator was arrested” local officials wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Elysée Palace says Presdent Emmanuel Macron and the country's education minister will travel to the scene of the stabbing.