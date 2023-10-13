By Sasha Vakulina

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has observed simultaneous attacks to the northwest, west, and south of Avdiivka using armoured assault groups, rotary wing aircraft, and concentrated artillery.

Since 10 October, Russian forces have likely launched a significant and ongoing offensive around Avdiivka, in the Donetsk region.

Avdiivka City Military Administration Head Vitaliy Barabash has indicated Russian forces are carrying out assaults with air support from as many 12 directions around the settlement.

But the ISW states that Russian forces have so far not secured any major breakthroughs near Avdiivka and are unlikely to immediately cut off Ukrainian forces in the city.

