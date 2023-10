Palestinians walk away from the kibbutz of Kfar Azza, Israel, near the fence with the Gaza strip on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. - Copyright AP Photo

Palestinians walk away from the kibbutz of Kfar Azza, Israel, near the fence with the Gaza strip on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. - Copyright AP Photo

By Euronews with AP

Impactful images from both sides of the brutal conflict, as seen through the lens of Associated Press photographers.