By Euronews

The best photos from across Europe this week.

It was an extraordinary week where Israel suffered a “surprise” attack from Hamas, bringing years of conflict to the fore once again.

There were discussions over the future of the Catholic church at the Vatican’s synod and the Ukraine conflict raged on with the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, calling the expulsion of two Russian diplomats by Washington “banal revenge”.

In sporting news, the Rugby World Cup continued, seeing France beat Italy and Wales triumph over Georgia. Also in sport, Simone Biles won her 6th all-around title to become the most decorated gymnast in history.