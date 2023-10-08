EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
The week in pictures: War breaks out in the Middle East as conflict rages in Ukraine

Palestinians celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis on Saturday
Palestinians celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis on Saturday Copyright Hassan Eslaiah/The AP
By Euronews
The best photos from across Europe this week.

It was an extraordinary week where Israel suffered a “surprise” attack from Hamas, bringing years of conflict to the fore once again.

There were discussions over the future of the Catholic church at the Vatican’s synod and the Ukraine conflict raged on with the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, calling the expulsion of two Russian diplomats by Washington “banal revenge”.

In sporting news, the Rugby World Cup continued, seeing France beat Italy and Wales triumph over Georgia. Also in sport, Simone Biles won her 6th all-around title to become the most decorated gymnast in history.

