Families attend the first funerals for the dozens of victims of a Russian missile strike on a cafe holding a wake for a Ukrainian soldier

A couple were buried side by side as the first funerals were held for victims of the deadliest Russian strike on Ukraine in months on Saturday, with the village of Hroza left shattered by the strike.

Mykola Androsovych, 63, and Tetiana Androsovych, 60, were among the 52 killed in the attack on Hroza's cafe on Thursday while mourners were attending a soldier's wake.

Their daughter Kateryna Tarannyk and son Dmytro Androsovych were among those who attended the memorial at the small cemetery on the village's outskirts under the grim, grey sky.

Numerous graves have been prepared around the cemetery in preparation for the funerals to come.

Tarannyk had come to the funeral from Slovakia, where she had fled with her child in the early days of the war. She hit the road immediately upon hearing the news of the missile strike. Just a week ago, her parents had visited her in Slovakia.

Oleksii Androsovych, Mykola’s brother, also rushed to the scene after the strike. “I found Mykola,” he said about his brother’s body. His sister-in-law’s body lay nearby her husband.

For him, this is the first of many funerals that will be held in the coming days and perhaps months, as not all the bodies have been identified yet. He experiences very complex emotions.

“It’s not just about my brother; it’s about all the people,” he explained, adding that he knew and grew up with many of those who were killed.