Greeks prepare to vote in local elections on Sunday

This summer's deadly floods and fires have highlighted to Greeks just how crucial it is to have efficient local authorities.

Voters in Greece will elect representatives to local authorities in 13 regions and over 300 municipalities on Sunday.

And as with much of Europe recent polls suggest that Greeks are also very concerned about the high cost of living.

It will be a political test both for the recently elected government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the main opposition and far-left Syriza party, which has a new president, Stefanos Kasselakis.

But experts are not predicting any major political upsets.

"I do not think that the political scene will change much and we will have a result that will refer to the recent national elections, said an analyst at Vouliwatch, Stephanos Loukopoulos.