Euronews’ Sasha Vakulina reports on the latest situation in Ukraine, including Moscow allegedly shooting down one of its fighter jets.

Moscow's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu celebrated a group of soldiers operating in the western Zaporizhzhia region during a conference call with Russian military leadership, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

The think tank's latest report suggests that Shoigu's choice to celebrate these units was politically motivated, indicating he wants to highlight Russian commanders who continue to follow Moscow orders.

Meanwhile, the UK Defence Ministry reported that Russian air defence forces likely shot down one of their own combat jets over Tokmak on 28 September, approximately 20 kilometres behind the current frontline.

