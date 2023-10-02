By Euronews with AFP/AP

Future of US aid to Ukraine at stake

Further military funding for Kyiv has been excluded from a last-minute budget deal in Washington.

President Joe Biden reassured Ukraine the US would continue to support its war effort against Russia, despite the temporary measure that was pushed through Congress to avoid a government shutdown.

Funding for Ukraine has become increasingly politicised in the US, with hardline Republicans arguing they do not want to write a “blank check” for Kyiv.

Biden and the Democrats argue Washington has a duty to help Ukraine resist the invasion launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Otherwise, they warn, autocrats would be emboldened in the future.

Doubts now hang over US military assistance, with repercussions on the ground feared thousands of kilometres away.

“This should worry leaders in Kyiv," said analyst Brett Bruen. "I think in Moscow they are celebrating signals that our support may be waning.”

FILE - Ukrainian troops ride on an APC with a Ukrainian flag, in a field with sunflowers in Kryva Luka, eastern Ukraine, on July 5, 2014. Evgeniy Maloletka/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.

Ukraine is already concerned about the possible re-election of Donald Trump, who has previously praised Putin.

Democrats said Saturday they expected a separate measure on aid to Ukraine in the coming days.

The US has already supplied some $ 46 billion (€43 billion) in military aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Biden wants to send another $24 billion (€23 billion).

Behind all this political wrangling in the US lies another problem: War fatigue. Faced with biting inflation, US voters are growing increasingly sceptical.

An ABC/Washington Post poll released September 24 showed that 41% of respondents thought Washington was doing too much to support Ukraine, up from 33% in February and 14% in April 2022.

Ukraine will not give in, says Zelenskyy

Ukraine's president said in a speech on Sunday that his country will remain resolute against Russia, one day after US Congress passed a budget deal that left out military aid for Kyiv.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a pre-recorded speech did not directly mention the US move but maintained nothing would not weaken his country's resolve.

No one would diminish Ukraine's bravery and strength, he said, adding the country would only lay down arms on the day of victory.

"As we draw closer to it every day, we say, 'We will fight for as long as it takes,'" said the Ukrainian leader.

No plans to send British troops to Ukraine - UK PM

Rishi Sunak has said there are no plans to deploy British military forces in Ukraine after his defence minister suggested troop trainers could be sent to the country.

The UK and its Western allies have not formally put boots on the ground in Ukraine fearing escalating conflict with Russia.

However, leaked classified documents in April purported to show special forces from the UK and other NATO countries were deployed inside the country.

In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph newspaper, British defence minister Grant Shapps - appointed to the role last month - said he wanted to send military instructors to Ukraine, while also training the Ukrainian army in Britain.

Sunak rowed back on this hours after the interview was published, saying there were no immediate plans to deploy British troops.

"What the defence secretary was saying was that it might well be possible one day in the future for us to do some of that training in Ukraine," Sunak told reporters. "But that's something for the long term, not the here and now.

"There are no British soldiers that will be sent to fight in the current conflict."

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Sunday said any British soldier in Ukraine would be legitimate target for Russian forces.