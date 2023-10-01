At least six dead in nightclub fire in southeastern Spain

By Euronews with AFP

Authorities in Murcia say several others were injured in the blaze - and that the death toll will likely rise.

At least six people died early on Sunday morning in a fire at a nightclub in Murcia, in southeastern Spain.

Four others were said to have been injured, emergency services announced on X - formerly Twitter - adding that the death toll may rise.

Emergency services were able to enter the building located in the Atalayas district, in Murcia, after being alerted to the blaze at around 0600.

