EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

At least six dead in nightclub fire in southeastern Spain

A view of the Valle del Ricote in Murcia
A view of the Valle del Ricote in Murcia Copyright JMN/Navia/Getty
By Euronews with AFP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Authorities in Murcia say several others were injured in the blaze - and that the death toll will likely rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least six people died early on Sunday morning in a fire at a nightclub in Murcia, in southeastern Spain.

Four others were said to have been injured, emergency services announced on X - formerly Twitter - adding that the death toll may rise.

Emergency services were able to enter the building located in the Atalayas district, in Murcia, after being alerted to the blaze at around 0600.

Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Three times more migrants dead or missing in the Mediterranean this summer

European leaders attend funeral of former Italian president Giorgio Napolitano in Rome

WATCH: Residents in Morocco wade through the rubble after huge earthquake

Death Nightclub Spain Fires Fires in spain Murcia