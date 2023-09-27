Germany steps up border controls with Poland and Czech Republic

By AP

The move is aimed at fighting illegal immigration amid a sharp rise in the number of asylum applications.

Germany announced Wednesday that it would be stepping up its border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic to combat illegal immigration amid a sharp rise in the number of asylum applications.

The reinforcement will take the form of "flexible and mobile police checks in changing locations", which will come into force "this week", Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the media.

