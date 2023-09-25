EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Viktor Orbán claims the EU 'deceived' Hungary over Ukrainian grain imports

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his address on the opening day of the parliament's autumn session in Budapest. Copyright Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP
By Euronews with AP
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán says the country was “deceived” by the EU when it agreed to transport Ukrainian grain through Hungary after shipments across the Black Sea were blocked by the war.

Addressing the opening autumn session of Hungary’s parliament, Prime Minister Orban said that Hungary had opened a “solidarity corridor” across its territory to allow Ukrainian grain to be transported to countries in Africa, but those shipments had been sold in Hungary for lower prices, pressuring domestic producers.

“Brussels claimed that without Ukrainian grain, serious famine threatened African countries,” Orban said. “Let’s say it straight: they deceived us." 

Orban's comments came days after Ukraine filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization against Hungary, Poland and Slovakia for banning imports of Ukrainian farm products.

