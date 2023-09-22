By AP

King Charles III and Queen Camilla end their three-day state visit to France with a stop in Bordeaux.

After pageantry and politics in Paris, Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla ended their three-day state visit to France with a trip to the world renowned Bordeaux wine region. And a focus on one of the King's more personal passions, the environment.

Severe drought last year forced Bordeaux's earliest-ever harvest, and the region - which depends heavily on wine exports - has long been working to adapt to climate change.

The British monarch met emergency workers affected by last year's region wildfires and visited an experimental forest designed to monitor the impact of climate change on urban woodlands.t.

The couple also visited a vineyard known for its sustainable approach to wine making, in a region where wine exports are a pillar of the economy.

The overall visit was aimed at shoring up Britain and France's 'entente cordial' alliance, which has been strained in recent years by disputes over Brexit, migration and other issues.

Locals waved French and British flags, and some shouted “God Save The King," as the royal couple greeted well-wishers outside Bordeaux's town hall.

Charles’ warm words toward France have been met with a standing ovation in the Senate and even cheers of “Long Live the King!”