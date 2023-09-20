By Euronews with AFP

All the latest developments from the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy faces Russia at UN Security Council

Ukraine's president is due to address the UN Security Council on Wednesday, facing permanent member Russia for the first time since the war began.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine grinds on, Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues his diplomatic offensive in New York where world leaders are gathered - though China's Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are notably absent.

He is among the first to speak during this monster special meeting, which has been carefully calibrated and will include more than sixty speakers.

This is the first time since the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022 that Zelenskyy will speak in person at the UN Security Council, a body paralyzed at this time due to the Russian veto.

It is not clear whether Russia's representative - top diplomat Sergey Lavrov - will attend Zelenskyy's speech in person or send a representative himself.

Ukraine shoots down wave of Russian drones overnight

Ukrainian air defences destroyed 17 Russian drones overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, the army said this morning.

Russia also reported drone attacks.

In a daily report, it reported 24 Iranian-made Shahed drones were launched by Russian forces, with 17 shot down.

Ukrainian officials did not give details on the consequences of this assault.

The day before 28 of these same drones out of 31 were intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses, the army also indicated.

Russia uses Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles almost daily to attack Ukrainian cities.

Behind this campaign lies a clear objective of spreading terror, according to Dr Jade McGlynn, Research Fellow in War Studies at King's College London.

"The ultimate intention is to break the will of the population so that they will at some point give in and accept Russia," she told Euronews in Spring, claiming the drone campaign was "directed" by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Putin believes the West will give up and Ukrainians will just be grateful for an end to the terror."

Russia claimed on Wednesday to have destroyed four Ukrainian drones overnight over the border region of Belgorod and Orel in the country's west.