Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales says he'll resign

The president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, suspended by FIFA for giving a forced kiss to Spanish international Jenni Hermoso, announced on Sunday that he would resign from his post.

“About my resignation, yes, I will do it, yes, because I cannot continue my work,” he said in an interview with English television journalist Piers Morgan.