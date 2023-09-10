Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales says he'll resign

By Daniel Bellamy with AFP
The president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, suspended by FIFA for giving a forced kiss to Spanish international Jenni Hermoso, announced on Sunday that he would resign from his post.
“About my resignation, yes, I will do it, yes, because I cannot continue my work,” he said in an interview with English television journalist Piers Morgan.