War in Ukraine: Kyiv's forces to reinforce eastern strongholds

The situation along the eastern frontline in Ukraine remains difficult for Ukrainian troops is as they seek to ensure a reliable defence and prevent the loss of strongholds.

Russian mil bloggers have claimed that Ukrainian forces advanced in Klishchiivka, in the Bakhmut region, in the past three days and that Ukrainian forces currently control half of the settlement.

The Institute for the Study of War has reported that Russia's defence faced growing challenges in replacing basic supplies, in addition to known challenges in rebuilding its stocks of precision weapons.

