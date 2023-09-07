EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

War in Ukraine: Kyiv's forces to reinforce eastern strongholds

Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina breaks down the latest developments in the war in Ukraine.
Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina breaks down the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. Copyright Euronews
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
facebookFacebookfacebooktwitterTwittertwitterflipboardFlipboardflipboardsendSendsendredditRedditredditmessengerMessengermessengerlinkedinLinkedinlinkedinvkVKvk
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina breaks down the latest developments in the war in Ukraine.

The situation along the eastern frontline in Ukraine remains difficult for Ukrainian troops is as they seek to ensure a reliable defence and prevent the loss of strongholds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian mil bloggers have claimed that Ukrainian forces advanced in Klishchiivka, in the Bakhmut region, in the past three days and that Ukrainian forces currently control half of the settlement.

The Institute for the Study of War has reported that Russia's defence faced growing challenges in replacing basic supplies, in addition to known challenges in rebuilding its stocks of precision weapons.

For the full report, watch Sasha Vakulina's video above.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

War in Ukraine: Ukrainian forces advance in western Zaporizhzhia region

War in Ukraine: Drones strike deep in Russian territory, Moscow says

Ukraine war: Russia 'will lose' says Zelenskyy, Kyiv claims gains near Bakhmut, Denmark F-16s

Counter-offensive Bakhmut Russia's war in ukraine