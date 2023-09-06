EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
War in Ukraine: Ukrainian forces advance in western Zaporizhzhia region

SASHA VAKULINA, EURONEWS.
SASHA VAKULINA, EURONEWS.
By Euronews
Ukrainian officials are cautiously optimistic the next line of Russia’s defensive fortifications on the south of Ukraine may be easier to penetrate than the first.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Ukrainian forces continue to advance in the western Zaporizhzhia region.

Footage shows Russian forces striking Ukrainian positions northwest and west of Robotyne. This indicates that Ukrainian forces have advanced into an area near the settlement that Russian forces previously claimed to control.

Ukrainian officials are cautiously optimistic the next line of Russia’s defensive fortifications on the south of Ukraine may be easier to penetrate than the first, which was densely covered by minefields.

For the full report, watch the video above.

