Ukrainian officials are cautiously optimistic the next line of Russia’s defensive fortifications on the south of Ukraine may be easier to penetrate than the first.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Ukrainian forces continue to advance in the western Zaporizhzhia region.

Footage shows Russian forces striking Ukrainian positions northwest and west of Robotyne. This indicates that Ukrainian forces have advanced into an area near the settlement that Russian forces previously claimed to control.

