By Euronews with AP & EBU

Israel carried out at least eight strikes on humanitarian convoys and their facilities in Gaza since the war began, according to a report by Human Rights Watch.

The organization also said Israeli forces did not issue advance warnings before the strikes, which killed or injured at least 31 aid workers and those with them.

More than 250 aid workers have been killed in Gaza since the October 7 attack in Israel, says the UN.

This report comes after UN Security-General Antonio Guterres called for a probe following the death of a UN security staffer and the injury of another.

Their vehicle had been struck on its way to the European Hospital in Rafah Monday morning.

“With the conflict in Gaza continuing to take a heavy toll – not only on civilians, but also on humanitarian workers – the Secretary-General reiterates his urgent appeals for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for the release of all hostages,” reads a statement from Guterres.

On Monday, Israeli protestors could be seen destroying a humanitarian aid convoy that was attempting to enter Gaza.

Videos on social media appeared to show protesters pillaging aid packages, throwing them to the floor and destroying the food and supplies in them.

Four protestors were taking into custody, according to Israeli police.