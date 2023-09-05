Ukraine war: Kyiv forces advance in western Zaporizhzhia region

By Sasha Vakulina

Ukrainian forces advancd to tree-line positions that are east of the Russian anti-tank ditches and dragon’s teeth obstacles that are a part of a tri-layered defence immediately west of Verbove 18km southeast of Orikhiv

The Institute for the Study of War says Ukrainian light infantry has advanced to positions beyond anti-tank ditches and dragon’s teeth anti-tank obstacles that comprise the current Russian defensive layer. This comes ahead of the Ukrainian advance in western Zaporizhzhia region with Ukrainian forces likely to hold those positions. -

The ISW add there are also indications that Ukrainian forces have advanced up to Russian defensive positions between Robotyne and Novoprokopivka.

Ukrainian forces are believed to have widened the breach they have already made in one Russian defensive layer and are reportedly manoeuvring more equipment and personnel into tactical rear areas of this layer.

