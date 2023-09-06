By Euronews with AP

Ukraine war: Danish PM Fredriksson and US Secretary of State Blinken visit Kyiv

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit Wednesday, hours after Russia launched its first missile attack in a week against the Ukrainian capital.

Blinken’s trip aimed to assess Ukraine’s 3-month-old counteroffensive and signal continued U.S. support for Kyiv’s efforts to drive out the Kremlin’s forces as some Western allies are expressing worries about progress after 18 months of war, according to US officials.

After arriving in Kyiv, Blinken laid a wreath at the city's Berkovetske cemetery to commemorate members of the Ukrainian armed forces who lost their lives defending the country.

“We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs, not only to succeed in the counteroffensive but has what it needs for the long-term, to make sure that it has a strong deterrent,” Blinken said during the visit.

“We’re also determined to continue to work with our partners as they build and rebuild a strong economy, strong democracy.”

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that US assistance to Ukraine “can’t influence the course of the special military operation.”

Blinken is expected to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and met with the country's prime minister and foreign minister, to discuss the ongoing counteroffensive and reconstruction efforts.

Danish PM also visits Kyiv

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has paid an official visit to Kyiv, just two weeks after Copenhagen promised to deliver F16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

"Thank you for the F-16s" wrote lawmaker Iaroslav Jelezniak wrote on social media, with a picture of Frederiksen in parliament.

Laying a wreath in the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday, Frederiksen wrote on Twitter "we will not forget those who paid the highest price to defend our values. Those who didn't make it home alive. Those who stood up for all of us. Those who made a difference."