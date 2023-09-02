EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Belgium’s asylum shelters will no longer take in single men in order to make room for families

FILE - Men organise their belongings at a makeshift tent camp outside the Petit Chateau reception center in Brussels, on Jan. 17, 2023.
FILE - Men organise their belongings at a makeshift tent camp outside the Petit Chateau reception center in Brussels, on Jan. 17, 2023. Copyright olivier matthys/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
facebookFacebookfacebooktwitterTwittertwitterflipboardFlipboardflipboardsendSendsendredditRedditredditmessengerMessengermessengerlinkedinLinkedinlinkedinvkVKvk
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The Belgian government said Wednesday it will no longer provide shelter for single men seeking asylum, arguing its insufficient reception capacity should prioritise families, women and children.

The Belgian government said Wednesday it will no longer provide shelter for single men seeking asylum, arguing its insufficient reception capacity should prioritise families, women and children. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Europe’s foremost human rights organisation and aid groups condemned the move as reneging on international commitments.

Belgium has long come under criticism for failing to provide enough shelter to the thousands of people who are seeking protection from persecution back home. 

Long lines of tents along streets outside the main processing centre in Brussels have become a stain on Belgium’s reputation.

On Wednesday, Asylum State Secretary Nicole de Moor said increasing pressure on asylum housing was expected over the coming months. 

olivier matthys/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
FILE - Migrants sleep on the floor of a squatted building in Brussels, on Jan. 31, 2023.olivier matthys/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

She wanted “absolutely to avoid children ending up in the streets this winter.”

 Instead, single men will have to fend for themselves.

According to the EU Agency for Asylum, male applicants last year accounted for 71% of asylum claims.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Macron: France needs to learn from recent riots

Spain: Sanchez and Feijóo go head-to-head in live debate ahead of general election

5 things we already know about Finland's new right-wing government

Asylum seeker Government Migrant crisis Limitation Belgium