Annual inflation in the eurozone remains unchanged in August at 5.3%, still far from the ECB target

The meeting room of eurozone finance ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, July 11, 2022.
The meeting room of eurozone finance ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, July 11, 2022.
By Euronews with wires
Inflation across the 20 countries that use the single currency remained stable in August at 5.3%, still far away from the 2% target of the European Central Bank.

Germany's central bank anticipates that the country's economy, Europe's biggest, will be more or less stagnant again in the current quarter - adding to a string of weak performances.

Amber Baesler/Copyright © 2023 Amber Baesler
President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde prepares for an interview outside of Jackson Lake Lodge during the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Moran, WY.Amber Baesler/Copyright © 2023 Amber Baesler

German gross domestic product stagnated in the second quarter after declining in both of the two previous quarters as the country struggled with high energy prices, rising borrowing costs and weakness in China, which has been a key trading partner.

The International Monetary Fund forecast last month that Germany would be the globe’s only major economy to shrink this year, even with feeble economic growth around the world amid rising interest rates and the threat of growing inflation.

This is a developing story.

